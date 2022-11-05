Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.24 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $107.59 million and $3.24 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,002,261 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

