Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $107.54 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $107.54 million and $2.84 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,335.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00582737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00230230 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,043,873 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.