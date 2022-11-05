TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.92.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

