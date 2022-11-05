Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $8.84. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 142,601 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

About Telenor ASA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.