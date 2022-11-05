Tellor Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $17.46 or 0.00081846 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $40.26 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,664.49 or 0.31216710 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012192 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,306,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
