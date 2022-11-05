Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

