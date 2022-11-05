Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $274.62. 3,256,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,729. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $276.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

