Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,752,000 after buying an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

AFL opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $68.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

