Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

