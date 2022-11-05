TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

TELUS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 97.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

