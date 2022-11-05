Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Trading Up 9.1% After Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 49,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,882,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 7.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

