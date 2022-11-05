Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 49.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after buying an additional 818,405 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

