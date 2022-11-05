Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $30.93 on Monday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Ternium by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

