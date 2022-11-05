Terran Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.86 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00012679 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $63.71 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

