Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

TTEK stock opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 268,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

