Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,649,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

