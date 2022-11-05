Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $2,566.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,566.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,946.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,701.93.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.