Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.5 %

TXRH opened at $98.91 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.