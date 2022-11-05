Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,132 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

