The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,520,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

