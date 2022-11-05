The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. 9,726,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,085,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

