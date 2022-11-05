The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 884,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 332,647 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

