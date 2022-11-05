The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.47.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 8.6 %

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $210.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

