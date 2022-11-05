The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $98.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.4 %

Airbnb stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

