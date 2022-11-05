The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $94.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAMGet Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after acquiring an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.