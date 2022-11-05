The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $94.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after acquiring an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

