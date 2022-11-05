The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2,074.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. 11,035,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

