TheStreet Upgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to “B-“

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.
ICON Public Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $199.68 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
