TheStreet Upgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to “B-“

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $199.68 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICON Public

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 9.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 65.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICON Public by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.