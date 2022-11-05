Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRI opened at C$141.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4275917 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 112.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,078.44. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,078.44. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,938.20.

About Thomson Reuters



Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

