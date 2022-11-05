Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $275.31 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022726 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02773894 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,157,713.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

