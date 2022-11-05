Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.57. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 336 shares trading hands.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

