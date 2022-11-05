Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.95. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 19,444 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
