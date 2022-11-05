Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.95. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 19,444 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Read More

