Torah Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $108.64 million and $1.52 million worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for about $16.37 or 0.00076670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 15.79162112 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

