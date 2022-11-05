TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,750. The firm has a market cap of $391.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.61. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

