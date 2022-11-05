Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.16.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.88. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

