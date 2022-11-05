Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.