Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.30 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.57). 462,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 521,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.70 ($0.57).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £144.11 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.76.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

