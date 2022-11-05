TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,245.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $104.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.83 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average is $117.78.

