TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 739 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

