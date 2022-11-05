Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TSE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.52.
Trinseo Price Performance
NYSE TSE opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12.
Insider Transactions at Trinseo
In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trinseo
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
