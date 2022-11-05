Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TSE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.52.

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

