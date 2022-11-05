Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.