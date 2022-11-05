Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.57.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$43.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.80. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$49.25.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

