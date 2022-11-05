Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBOX. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.18) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 213.40 ($2.47).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.61) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 251.80 ($2.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 248.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 12.10%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

