True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.48 and a 1 year high of C$7.58.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

About True North Commercial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.37%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

