Truepoint Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,417 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. 113,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,073. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

