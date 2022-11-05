Truepoint Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,836,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,170. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

