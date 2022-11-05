Truepoint Inc. Invests $344,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.19. 84,791,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,000,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

