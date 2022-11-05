Truepoint Inc. Purchases 6,179 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 90.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 205,834 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

LSI Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $891,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 126,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,022. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $252.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

