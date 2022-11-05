Truepoint Inc. Sells 141 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

