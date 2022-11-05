Truepoint Inc. Takes $9.41 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 438,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.89.
