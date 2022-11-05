Truepoint Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,457,000 after purchasing an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 7,231,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.